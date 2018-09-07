Tune In To Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Launch Countdown Here

We are literally just hours away from the release of Spider-Man on PlayStation 4, which many — including us — are heralding as one of the best superhero video games out there. And now you can join Sony, Marvel and Insomniac Games in the festivities, leading up to the game’s launch at 12 AM EDT tonight!

As we mentioned previously, Sony is hosting a special Countdown To Launch event for the game, which you can watch on the PlayStation page. During that time, fans can check out behind-the-scenes looks at the game, as well as exclusive gameplay footage and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But what’s more, this evening’s launch event will also be home to some big prizes, including giveaways like a PlayStation 4 Pro Spider-Man bundle, a package of Funko Pop figurines and many, many more.

You can also watch the event in the YouTube video above when it kicks off starting at 10:30 PM EDT tonight — less than two hours away! As you can see from the tweet below, everyone’s getting ready for the show!

Our review of the game can be found here, and we gave it a perfect score, considering it’s one of the best superhero video games out there, if not of all time. Our own Matthew Hayes said, “There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”

And other people have given the game praise as well, such as IGN, Gamespot, Game Informer and a number of other outlets. And soon, you’ll be able to discover that greatness for yourself, either with the standard edition of the game or the Deluxe Edition that unlocks three more chapters of the story, along with a handful of other Spidey goodies that no dedicated fan should be without. It’s not too late to pre-order and hop on board for the web-slinging wonder that is Insomniac Games’ latest!

Spider-Man releases tomorrow for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.