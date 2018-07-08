Could Jack O’Lantern Be In Spider-Man PS4?

Could Jack O’Lantern be in Marvel’s Spider-Man? Is it possible Mad Jack is the sixth and final member of the Sinister Six or just a separate villain in the game? Well, let’s dissect the situation.

If I was a betting man, I’d say no, Jack O’Lantern won’t be in Spider-Man PS4. However, one Reddit user (TachankaBeard) points out that one thing that plays in the favor of the villain making an appearance is the fact that the game takes place in October, the month of Halloween.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, I know what some of you are thinking: who’s Jack O’Lantern again? Well, in the mainstream Marvel universe, he’s a been a revolving door, as five different criminals to date have picked up the moniker.

The current version is an unnamed operative of the Crime-Master, who claims to have killed all previous users of the mantle, and who has declared himself the archenemy of Agent Venom.

As another Reddit user points out in the same thread, the current incarnation of Jack O’Lantern has a very dark past, which might mean Insomniac Games would shy away from implementing him into the game.

As a child, the current Jack O’Lantern was known to maltreat animals, and eventually killed his own parents after Crime-Master took him in, and taught him how to be an assassin.

Another thing working against Jack O’Lantern appearing as the sixth and final member of the Sinister Six is he has no history with the group, and is a member of Crime-Master’s Savage Six.

However, while Jack O’Lantern being the unrevealed sixth and final member of the Sinister Six seems very, very unlikely (after all, the sixth member was seemingly leaked last month), it doesn’t mean he won’t show up elsewhere, maybe during a Halloween side-quest of some type. Or maybe some Halloween DLC involving him, the rest of the Savage Six, and maybe Hobgoblin for good measure. Who knows.

Jack O’Lantern is far from one of the bigger names Insomniac Games could call upon, but the fact that the game is set in October does provide a little bit of a chance that he could make a smaller appearance elsewhere. He has notably appeared in previous Spider-Man games as well, so there’s that to add to the glimmer of hope.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is poised to release on September 7th exclusively via the PlayStation 4. For more on Spidey, check out our previous coverage of the superhero by clicking right here.

In the comments below let us know whether or not you’d like Jack O’Lantern to appear in the game, and if you think he will. If not, why?