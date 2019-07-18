Here’s Your Chance to Win an Official Spider-Man PS4 LEGO Minifigure

Marvel’s Spider-Man might have started life as a PlayStation 4-exclusive video game by Insomniac Games, but now that its out in the world, every nook and cranny connected to the various aspects of the Marvel universe seems to want a piece, and for good reason: the game is quite good. One of the latest iterations on this particular Spider-Man is an official LEGO minifigure, exclusive to San Diego Comic-Con 2019, and now the company is offering folks the chance to win one.

As with the vast majority of LEGO’s SDCC exclusives, the Spider-Man video game minifigure, which features the iconic suit with the bold, white spider emblem front and center, will likely become difficult to track down after the event. (Other exclusives this year include a Barb minifigure from Netflix’s Stranger Things.) Which is why it’s nice that the company’s also offering a giveaway online. All folks need to do is retweet the tweet embedded below for a chance to win; it’s that simple.

LEGO has also posted details on the giveaway over on Facebook, revealing that it’s not just the Spider-Man PS4 minifigure that will be up for grabs here. According to those details, a grand total of 30 prizes will be given away, with today, Thursday, being the only day to feature the Spider-Man minifigure — and only 5 of those in total. It seems like there will be future giveaways as part of this same overall promotion featuring the likes of the aforementioned Barb minifigure and more.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available on PlayStation 4. You can check out all our previous coverage of the title here. ComicBook.com has nothing to do with LEGO’s giveaway, but we wish anyone in pursuit of the exclusives the best of luck.