Five Awesome Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do in Spider-Man PS4

E3 gave us a brilliant new Spider-Man gameplay trailer. We were treated not only to brand new gameplay footage, but also to brand new villains who we had no idea would be in the game. Following the trailer reveal, E3 attendees got to go hands-on Spider-Man and explore a huge chunk of Marvel’s version of New York City. It’s one thing to watch attendees play the game, but it’s another thing entirely to watch the developers themselves dive in.

Yesterday, that’s exactly what happened. The folks at Insomniac Games hosted a brilliant livestream showing off Spider-Man‘s impressive open world, and their gameplay revealed so many incredible new gameplay details and locations that we wouldn’t have seen otherwise.

We scanned through the Twitch stream and found clips of all the coolest, most surprising moments. Most of these clips are super short, extremely watchable, and show off some really cool stuff you may not have known was possible in the game! Keep scrolling to see them all.

Web-Hanging

Web-hanging is something that fans have been asking about nonstop ever since gameplay was first revealed. It seems like such a small thing, but it’s something that’s going to make for some perfect photo opportunities. If you’re going to put in a photo mode, then you have to make sure players can pull of some sweet poses, right?

This is also something that we want to do just because it makes us feel like Spider-Man. It’s one thing to swing into action and start punching up bad guys, but sometimes you want to feel sneaky. Sometimes you want to stalk your prey and observe them quietly like the calm and collected monster you are.

Yesterday’s stream was the first time we saw this in action.

Saving Enemies Who Fall Off Buildings

When Spider-Man was first revealed, Insomniac Games Creative Director Bryan Intihar revealed that Spider-Man would not be able to kill anyone. Like Batman, this is a hero who puts his morality above his mission.

“It’s certain scenarios we’ve put him in, certain abilities he’ll do during combat to prevent people from dying,” Intihar said in an interview last year. “So whether it’s about deciding where stuff gets placed or how it unfolds, Spider-Man’s not gonna be killing people. That’s not the game we want to make.”

Some fans called the studio out as liars when they saw enemies getting knocked off of buildings, but as you can see above, they’re still safe and sound. Every time you knock an enemy off of a building, Spider-Man takes care to web them to the side of the building for the police to collect later. It’s a great touch, and something subtle that you might have missed.

Assassin’s Creed Diving From the Tallest Point in the City

You’ll have more than your fair share of Assassin’s Creed moments in Spider-Man. You won’t be assassinating anyone, obviously, we just covered that! You will be able to explore this huge city at your leisure, though, and climb to the top of pretty much any structure you see. That’s one thing that makes the Assassin’s Creed games so fun, and we can’t wait to try it in Spider-Man as well.

In the clip above you can see Spider-Man hanging out on the tippy-top of the tallest building in Manhattan. From that position you can see all kinds of landmarks and different sections of the city, including “Hell’s Kitchen,” where we know Daredevil is doing his thing.

That’s right: Daredevil exists in this world, as do the Avengers, but so far it sounds like we won’t be interacting with them directly.

Take Part in Impromptu Criminal Car Chases

When you’re out swinging through the districts of NYC as Spider-Man, you won’t only be contending with powerful super-villains; you’ll also be taking on everyday thugs and drug dealers. Sometimes those ho-hum encounters can turn into something much more.

It’s a little distracting, since we’re watching a boss fight with Shocker in the clip above, but if you listen, Bryan Intihar describes how criminal activity is dynamic and can take unexpected turns. In his example he points out that you may be walking the streets and see some kind of shady deal going down in a dark alley. Once you’re spotted, if the criminals are near a car, they could decide to hop in and zoom away instead of engaging you directly. This could lead to a high-speed car chase. Or it might not!

Different skirmishes will take different turns depending on AI behavior and the available resources. This means that even when you’re not doing a main story mission, you’ll still be having high-flying adventures.

Peter Parkour

Believe it or not, this was one of the most clipped moments of the stream, and you’ll find multiple Twitch clips with “Fresh” in the title. One of the best parts of the developer stream, and I mean this honestly, was just watching them run with Spider-Man in the open streets. Flipping off of cars, hopping over pedestrians, skipping from wall, to post, to ledge… It looks incredible.

You guys can think the incredible animators at Insomniac Games for making simple things like running down a street or jumping from the side of building look so incredible. These guys also played a huge role in ensuring that Spider-Man always looks effortlessly cool as he swings from buildings and navigates the city, diving through large concrete tubes and squeezing through fire escapes without missing a beat.

The simple moments when we’re simply getting from point A to point B will very likely be some of the most rewarding.