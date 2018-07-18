Spider-Man PS4 Teases Terrifying Unannounced Villain

PlayStation has finally published the second issue of “The Daily Bugle,” providing fresh details for Marvel’s Spider-Man. The game won’t swing onto PS4 until September 7, but today we uncovered new details that may hint at one of the game’s unannounced villains. We now have reason to believe that Carrion may show up at some point!

You can check out the new issue of the Daily Bugle right here, and if you scroll down just a bit, you’ll see a pretty short and freaky editorial warning the citizens of New York to stay far away from a new drug called “grave dust.” You can see the image attached to the story below:

“Health officials are warning citizens to avoid a violent, new and highly-addictive street drug dubbed Grave Dust,” the story reads. “Medical reports exclusively obtained by the Daily Bugle outline the violent changes users undergo immediately after ingesting the drug.

“Biochemists are working hard to crack the formula, whose effects supposedly alter users’ appearances. Terrified eyewitnesses claim that users’ skin flushes gray and hardens, quite literally as if they’ve turned to stone. Others report users break into fits of rage, inflicting violence against innocent citizens, and even themselves.

“For the safety and well-being of all, health officials are urging those suspected of using Grave Dust to seek help immediately.”

When we read this story, and saw that “dust” was being weaponized and used to transform and control others, we immediately thought of Carrion.

Carrion is one of the most complicated, and one of the oldest, Spider-Man villains around. His origin story has been changed and remixed several times, and even his powers and abilities are seen some serious revision over time. There has typically been one constant, though: Carrion typically uses a chemically engineered dust to destroy or control his enemies, and in Spider-Man: Requiem, the “Carrion Virus” is used to bring Sin-Eater back from the dead. The Daily Bugle image above is definitely giving us “zombie” vibes, and we think that Carrion is connected somehow.

