Spider-Man PS4 Pro Back In Stock

If you’ve been hoping to get your hands on one of the incredible Spider-Man PS4 Pro Bundles but can’t seem to get in fast enough, you’re in luck! They are now back in stock for a very limited time at Best Buy! You won’t want to miss out!

The system is showing up available for pre-order again on Best Buy, going for $399.99 and set to ship on September 7, tomorrow. But this is likely only going to be available for a limited time, so you might want to jump quickly.

For those of you who are wondering, the deluxe edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man comes with the following bonuses:

Full Game

Three chapters in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City that Never Sleeps series* – Available post launch, each chapter contains:

Additional missions

Additional characters from the Spider-Man universe

Additional suits for Spider-Man

If pre-ordered before September 7, 2018, receive all Pre-Order Bonus Content + a custom, one of a kind physical pin for Marvel’s Spider-Man

You can order yours right here! As for the game itself, Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 4. We definitely can’t recommend this title enough, and we aren’t the only ones in love with Spidey and the rest of the gang. If you’re interested in learning more, you can check out our full community hub right here for all of the tips, tricks, and easter eggs there are to enjoy. You can evencheck out the full review right here as well as a small blurb below:

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Matthew Hayes added, “There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”