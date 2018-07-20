Spider-Man PS4 “Refuses to Fail,” According to Insomniac Games

We’ve been learning a lot about Insomniac Games‘ Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 over the last couple of months, but with SDCC 2018 in full swing, we’re learning even more! Marvel Games Executive Creative Director Bill Roseman was joined by Creative Director Bryan Intihar and Peter Parker actor Yuri Lowenthal on stage to talk about the highly anticipated PS4 exclusive, and after hearing their take on how they are approaching the game, we know Spidey is in good hands.

Roseman himself took to the stage to talk about how seriously they are taking the love of this iconic hero from fans, and how they are making sure that his character – and this universe – in handled with the utmost care. According to the Marvel exec, the insanely passionate team “refuses to fail” when it comes to how they are portraying both Peter Parker as the young man, and Spider-Man as the hero.

They have “one shot,” Roseman exclaimed to make this right as he opens up about failure not being an option. Roseman assures fans that they are taking this game very seriously and that they won’t be the company “that worked with all of this talent and PlayStation and messed it all up.”

Their commitment to excellence is incredible and from the latest looks we’ve seen from the game itself, including seeing the Velocity suit in action, that attention to detail is not only noticed, but very appreciated.

If you wanted to experience the stunning experience of Peter Parker and the rest of the crew in the highest quality possible, you can also check out the amazing Limited Edition Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro right here, it's available now to pre-order! "This special bundle includes a fully customized Amazing Red 1TB PS4 Pro console featuring the iconic Marvel's Spider-Man spider, a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller, Marvel's Spider-Man game on Blu-ray disc, and digital content. This limited edition bundle will be available across the U.S. and Canada for $399.99"

Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 will be swinging its way onto the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro on September 7th! Are you ready for the latest adventure? Sound off with your thoughts on everything revealed so far in the comment section below, and tell us what you hope to see in future reveals as well!