Rumor: Sandman Won’t Be In Spider-Man PS4

It appears Sandman will not be in Insomniac Games’ upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man

While it’s far from confirmed that the fan-favorite villain will not be in the upcoming PlayStation 4 title, a discovery by IGN seems to suggest as much.

Spoilers Ahead

According to IGN, there is a sand remains collectible in a backpack in Avengers Tower from when Peter Parker was in high school, which is presumably, a Sandman easter egg, though this can’t be known with absolute certainty.

Said easter egg seems to suggest that Insomniac Games’ Parker has already defeated Sandman, and has a sandy collectible for his troubles. If this is the case, then obviously Sandman won’t be making an appearance in the game.

Further, being easter egg-ized isn’t a good sign for Sandman having any type of role. Easter eggs are often reserved for nods of things beyond the game, not for characters in the actual game.

However, none of this is official, and even if it is all spot on, the conclusion could still be wrong. Thus, it’s best to proceed with a sizable grain of salt. Though, chances of Sandman being in the game in the first place have become increasingly small the closer we get to release.

We already know of 11 villains that will appear in the game, most of which fill in meaty plot roles. Unless Sandman has been demoted to a mere and less consequential side-boss, the only hope for him appearing in the game would be as the leader of the Sinister Six, which is not only highly unlikely, but recent leaks have all but confirmed otherwise.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4, and is scheduled to release on September 7th. For more on the game and all things Spidey, click here.

And as always, be sure to hit the comments and let us know what you think. Do you think Sandman will be in the game, or simply be reserved to a mere easter egg? Would you want to see Sandman in the game? And if so, in what type of role?