Spider-Man PS4 Will Not Have A Showcase Mode

PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man will not have a showcase mode of any type, Insomniac Games has confirmed.

Confirmation comes way of Bryan Intihar, Creative Director on the project, and who’s in the business of answering fans on Twitter every second he’s not working on the game.

When asked by a fan if a showcase mode — similar to the popular one in the Batman: Arkham series — will be present in the game. Intihar responded with a simple, soul-crushing no.

It’s important to note previous titles from Insomniac Games haven’t shipped with the feature, meaning there was no reason to suspect that Marvel’s Spider-Man would come packing it.

That said, fans were still mostly disappointed by the news:

While it would have been nice to have a showcase-like mode to tour the game’s robust roster of characters, it isn’t a feature that will actually impact the actual game. It would have been nice seasoning, but it is far from essential.

Though, I must admit, a detailed showcase mode showing all of Rhino’s curves would be great. And don’t even get me started on how many hours I would lose in a showcase mode looking at Scorpion.

Oh well, in another universe.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is set to release on September 7th exclusively via the PlayStation 4. And going by that InIsomniacWeTrust hashtag, there’s a ton of anticipation, pressure, and perhaps unreasonable expectation around the game.

