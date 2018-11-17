The First $200 Spider-Man PS4 Slim Bundle Black Friday Deal Arrives Tonight

The $200 PlayStation 4 1TB Slim / Marvel Spider-Man bundle is on track to be one of the hottest Black Friday deals in gaming. The bundle knocks $100 off the price of the console and tosses in one of 2018’s most popular games as a bonus. It’s perfect for anyone that followed all of the hype surrounding the game, but wasn’t willing to fork over the big money for a PlayStation 4 Pro bundle. If you want to get your hands on it, here’s what you need to know.

The $200 Spider-Man PS4 Slim bundle is expected to be widely available, but if you don’t want to take chances, your first opportunity to grab one will be right here at Walmart (online only) at 12am EST tomorrow November 18th (they even have a countdown clock). It is also expected to arrive at GameStop and at Best Buy starting tomorrow, November 18th – most likely at midnight EST. You should also keep tabs on Amazon to see if they pull the trigger on the deal early.

Target’s weekly ad suggests that they will have the deal up and running online starting on the 18th, but this hasn’t been confirmed. Kohl’s is also selling it starting on November 19th at 12:01 am (with $60 Kohl’s cash bonus). Moving out further, the bundle is confirmed for Sam’s Club on November 22nd if you prefer to grab it there.

Again, you shouldn’t have much of an issue getting your hands on the PlayStation 4 Slim Spider-Man bundle unless the stock at each store is extremely limited. However, the Walmart and Amazon will likely offer the best opportunity for gamers to grab this online and avoid being mercilessly trampled in the stores on Thanksgiving night.

On a related note, if you get the Spider-Man PS4 Slim bundle, you’re going to need this PlayStation Plus membership deal as well. The legendary PlayStation Plus $40 deal ($20 off) is live on Amazon and it only comes around once a year. It’s an absolute no-brainer, so jump on it while you can. You might also want to consider picking up a 12-month PlayStation Now deal that drops the price to $79.99 (also a discount of $20).

