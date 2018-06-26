Spider-Man Fans React to Major PS4 Villain Leak

So in case you missed the news a few days ago, one of the voice actors behind Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 may have accidentally revealed a mysterious, major villain that has yet to be introduced the game. And it’s none other than…

WARNING: SPOILER AHEAD

The legendary Doctor Octopus, or, to some, Doc Ock.

With the reveal came varied reactions from the fans. From the looks of it, very few of them were surprised by the reveal, considering he’s a member of the Sinister Six, and someone that Spider-Man has been doing battle with consistently for decades now. We all saw him coming, but for a while there, we were wondering if we’d ever get to lay eyes on him. We still haven’t, but hopefully we will soon.

Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions we were able to track down on Twitter:

Well he is a member of the sinister six so it isn’t that big of a surprise. — Robert Merritt (@CalamityRob) June 25, 2018

It’s DOC OC — BuRn_Emrah (@EmrahOsmanovic7) June 25, 2018

Wheres fuckin mysterio he’s underrated as fuck — Thorne (@IAmCawthorne) June 25, 2018

Is it that surprising? They were clearly going for a Sinister Six thing with this game. — Ninja Ice Climber (@NinjaIceClimber) June 25, 2018

Fandom got a little bit of flack by spoiling the villain reveal outright, although its usage of an old Spider-Man 2 image of Alfred Molina as the character may not represent the character’s final look:

Wow really guys 😪😪 — Marvel Nerd ⚛️ (@lRaheemDaDreaml) June 23, 2018

Wow. thanks. — Darth Gatsby (@GamjeKamakaze) June 23, 2018

Wahey there! Slow down on the spoilers! — Jaiden K West (@fantasyconnectW) June 23, 2018

And a few responded to Games Radar’s post as well.

People are seriously surprised to know that Doc Ock is in this game? Fucking hell. — Alejandro Pizaña (@alekspizana) June 25, 2018

Now it’s just a matter of whether or not Insomniac Games will officially reveal Doc Ock before the game’s release or make him some sort of surprise that fans can discover on their own. We do know that Spidey’s got his hands full with a number of villains already, but Doc Ock’s boss fight could be icing on the cake. For all we know, he could turn out to be the game’s central antagonist!

You can see our original tweet regarding Doc Ock’s initial reveal below:

Spider-Man will release on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.