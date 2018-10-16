‘Spider-Man’ Takes Over ‘Skyrim’ In the Creepiest Way Possible

We love mods here at ComicBook and we’re always on a quest for the coolest – and the weirdest – ones out there. When looking for neat Marvel x Tamriel crossovers for Skyrim, we came across this nightmare and honestly? If we have to suffer, so do you.
As you can probably see, this isn’t the traditional Spider-Man with his awesome suits and clumsily perfect puns. No, this puts a very literal spin on the Marvel hero with a catchy theme song to make it all better.
The spiders as Spider-Man will still kill you, but now you can feel reassured that your death was probably in some weird backwards way sanctioned by Tony Stark. But in Tamriel. Because science.
The mod in question used to be found here but it looks like it has long-since been deleted. That makes sense given that the video in question is a few years old but we’ve never seen it before and it was just too weird not to share. Misery loves company and this mod made us very, very miserable.
Want some actual Spider-Man in your life? Check out our previous coverage here detailing the new Heist DLC coming to the PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man next week!
As far as Skyrim goes, the beloved RPG adventure from Bethesda is available pretty much anywhere. Last generation, this generation, PC – even Alexa! For more about the title itself in case you’ve been living under a rock:
