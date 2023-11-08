Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gets New PS5 Update With Patch Notes

Insomniac Games has released another new update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 today on PlayStation 5 consoles. Since releasing at the end of October, a handful of smaller patches for Spider-Man 2 have slowly rolled out and have fixed a couple of annoyances here and there. When it comes to today's update, though, it happens to be the largest one that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has received so far and should considerably improve the game's quality.

As a whole, this new patch for Spider-Man 2, which is version 1.001.005, doesn't make any major overhauls to gameplay. Instead, it's tied solely to "general fixes and polish." To that end, Insomniac is basically just squashing a number of random bugs that players have reported discovering in the game in recent weeks. Outside of this, Insomniac says it has also improved the title's stability, which means that crashes should become far less frequent.

You can find the full patch notes for this new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update attached below.

Spider-Man 2 Update 1.001.005 Patch Notes

General Fixes & Polish:

Addressed an issue where NPCs could spawn on top of each other in boats

Addressed an issue where MJ could be defeated in one hit on higher difficulty settings

Addressed multiple issues where hiding the HUD would cause some missions to fail to trigger

Addressed an issue where collision was missing on the floor in the harbor

Further addressed issues where players could become stuck in the finale of Marko's Memories

Addressed an issue where players could switch character during the defeat sequence.

Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck running on a wall

Addressed an issue where the wrong Spider-Man could receive phone calls if the player switched characters during a call

Addressed an issue where the player could lose the ability to jump

Addressed multiple issues where inputs would not register after zipping to a point

Addressed an issue where the game would not properly reload after being defeated by a boss.

Addressed an issue where Peter Parker could become stuck on a bench or railing.

Addressed an issue where Spider-Man could clip through the map and become stuck during combat

Addressed an issue where the Hang Ten Trophy would not count flips accurately

Addressed an issue where inputs would not register after grabbing a memory crystal

Further addressed issues where models would not load properly after long play sessions

Addressed an issue where the player character could leave a mission and enter the open world resulting in corrupted saves

Improved stability



