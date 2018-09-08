PlayStation Commemorates Marvel’s Spider-Man Release By Throwing An Actual Bus Into A Lake

Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the biggest releases this year, and so naturally Sony have gone a little above and beyond in its promotion of the game. Such promotion has included throwing an actual bus into an actual lake.

According to the fine folk over at DualShockers, PlayStation Italy chucked an actual bus into the Milan’s Darsena, which is an artificial lake located in the Italian city, in order to create the scene of a last-minute rescue by Spider-Man and his handy webs.

No, they actually did that.

This type of over-the-top promotion work used to be very common back in the late 90’s up until about 2010, but has increasingly become rare these days. In other words, it’s nice to see Sony’s marketing department have a little fun, and undoubtedly waste some money in the process. But when you have a game as big as Marvel’s Spider-Man, I’m sure you have the wiggle room to splash some extra cash when working on promotion.

Marvel’s Spider-Man, as of today, is available for PlayStation 4. For more news, media, information, and our review of the new PlayStation hit, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the title and all things Spidey in general, by clicking here. Below, you can read more about the new game:

Be Spider-Man

After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal, and environmental interactions. A rookie no longer, this is the most masterful Spider-Man you’ve ever played.

Worlds Collide

The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.

Marvel’s New York is Your Playground

The Big Apple comes to life as Insomniac’s most expansive and interactive world yet. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action.