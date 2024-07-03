Spin Master Reveals First Horizon Forbidden West Figure (Exclusive)

Spin Master is bring Aloy from the Horizon series of video games to life with a new collector-grade figure. ComicBook can exclusively reveal the brand new 6″ figure, the first in Spin Master’s new line of Sony collectibles. The new Aloy figure, based on the heroine’s appearance in Horizon Forbidden West, contains 42 points of articulation and 12 different accessories, including multiple face plates and alternate hands and several of Aloy’s signature weapons. The new Deluxe figure goes on preorder today here on Amazon priced at $49.99 and will ship starting August 1st. You can check out a first look at the new figure down below:

In addition to the Deluxe Aloy figure, Spin Master will also release figures of Atreus and Kratos from God of War, Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima, and Varl from Horizon Zero Dawn. Those figures will go on pre-order on July 15th and ship starting on September 1st.

Spin Master first announced that it had obtained the global toy license for Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation titles back in 2022. Games covered with the license included God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, The Last of Us, and UNCHARTED, as well as other franchises owned by the PlayStation brand. In addition to making action figures, the global license gives Spin Master the ability to make everything from plushes to RCs to tabletop games.

The timing of the new releases are well-timed, considering that HBO is also currently filming season two of its The Last of Us television series, with a planned release of 2025. A Horizon LEGO Adventures game is also in the works based on the Horizon video game series, with a planned release for later this year and also marking the franchise’s first appearance on the Nintendo Switch.

