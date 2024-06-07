PlayStation Reveals LEGO Horizon Adventures

PlayStation pulled back the curtain on one of its worst-kept secrets this week by unveiling LEGO Horizon Adventures a blocky LEGO take on the first-party Horizon series that started with Horizon Zero Dawn and has since grown far beyond that game. This reveal follows numerous leaks about the LEGO Horizon game as well as related leaks that hinted at similar plans to go all in on the Horizon franchise through different games, adaptations, and more. The game will be out at some point during Holiday 2024, and surprisingly enough, it'll be out on the PlayStation 5 as well as the PC and Nintendo Switch platforms.

LEGO and PlayStation have already worked together in the past in regards to the Horizon series, but not on an actual game. Instead, LEGO has adapted parts of the Horizon universe into a LEGO set through the release of the Tallneck kit. Prior to today's reveal during Summer Game Fest, leakers and insiders suggested that there was more to do with LEGO and Horizon that was ready to go, though it was unclear at the time if that something was another new LEGO set or an actual video game.

Just before the LEGO Horizon game was revealed, reliable leaker billbil-kun shared more details on what the game might look like with the insider more confidently revealing information such as the release platforms. They said that the game would be available not only on the PS5 but also on the PC platform at the same time, a release strategy which would be markedly different from PlayStation's usual plan that involves putting games on PlayStation first and foremost and then on PC later. Helldivers 2 was another example of this dual-platform release plan given that it was published by PlayStation, though Helldivers 2 was not a game as strongly associated with the PlayStation brand compared to the first-party Horizon series from Guerrilla Games.

Other efforts to expand the Horizon franchise include the development of a TV show that's coming to Netflix. More information on this show regarding cast members has come out ever since it was announced, but we still haven't seen anything by way of a trailer or a first look at the show.

LEGO Horizon Adventures will be out at some point during Holiday 2024 for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.