Splatoon 2 New Map and Weapon Now Live, Full Patch Notes

Splatoon 2 for the Nintendo Switch continues to provide post-launch support for its players in the best way possible: new content! To keep gameplay fresh, Nintendo’s latest update is now live bringing with it a new map for players to battle it out in, as well a new variation of the dualies; the Dark Tetra.

The Dark Tera Dualies are dual pistols that have a heavy focus on dodgerolls. They are also perfect for the latest map, because they look like basketball sneakers which leads us into the new map: the Goby Arena. For those that are familiar with Madison Square Garden, the map resembles that quite a bit and the iconic basketball court has now made its way into the Big N’s post-apocalyptic world of colour.

In case you haven’t caught up with what else is new in the world of Splatoon 2, below are some of the highlights from the latest patch:

Changes to Multiplayer

Made it more difficult for an issue to occur in which the camera would enter the terrain and the screen would momentarily go blank if the player repeatedly jumped with a wall at their back.



Fixed an issue in which the player would slow down for a moment when climbing some slopes while submerged.



Fixed an issue in which, when the sub weapon becomes available while recharging ink while submerged, the animation displayed on the Ink Tank would momentarily be displayed in the center of the stage only on the player’s screen.



Fixed an issue in which, when the player touched the barrier at the opponents’ starting point, the player would be repelled higher than intended or be able to jump while being repelled.



Reduced jump power when standing on a sponge that is the opponents’ team color.



Fixed a rare issue in which an Autobomb would pass through terrain when thrown into a corner.



Fixed an issue in which sub weapons, clams, or Power Clams would pass through terrain when thrown while clipping into a place where terrain and a fence touch.



Fixed an issue in which, when aiming at the edge of a Splash Wall or Brella with certain weapons, the reticle would display as if the shot wouldn’t hit, despite the fact that the shot would in fact hit.



Fixed an issue in which, when a shot was blocked by the barrier at the opponents’ starting point, walls on the other side of the barrier would actually be inked.



Fixed an issue in which, when a shot was blocked by a Splash Wall or Brella, the animation of the ink or shot disappearing would occur on the other side of the Splash Wall or Brella.



Fixed a rare issue in which a player would pass through when rolling towards an opponent’s Brella while using a Dualies-type weapon.



Fixed a rare issue in which, if a player’s Brella is destroyed the moment that it is opened, damage would not be properly dealt to that player’s Brella after that point.



Fixed an issue in which Brellas could go into the terrain when the player readied a Brella-type weapon and launched it while making contact with a corner of terrain.



Fixed an issue in which Sprinklers could not deal damage when placed partly inside of terrain.



Fixed an issue in which, when a player used Sprinklers in such a way that two land simultaneously, both Sprinklers would be active.



Fixed an issue in which ink from an Inkjet would not color the floor when the Inkjet was used in a place with a low ceiling.



Fixed an issue in which, when shots from Tenta Missles were firing on a place with a ceiling, the animation indicating where Tenta Missles would land would be shown for a moment on the ceiling.



Fixed an issue in which the Sting Ray would not ink the ground when fired towards the barrier of the opponents’ starting area.



Fixed an issue in which the player would go into the terrain if the player activated the Splashdown while near the tower fence and terrain.



Fixed an issue in which, when the player activated the Splashdown on certain terrain, the player would not land properly and become unable to control their character.



Fixed an issue in which, when the player activated the Splashdown on top of certain shapes of sponges, the player would go into the sponge.



Fixed an issue in which the player with the Baller could deal body damage to a player on the other side of a thin wall.



Fixed an issue in Splat Zones in which the penalty count display would disappear if the opponent took control of an area the moment that the penalty count reached zero.



Fixed an issue in Rainmaker in which two Rainmakers would appear in the stage if a disconnection occurred at a certain point in time.



Fixed a rare issue in Rainmaker in which the Rainmaker would not deal damage when shot at an opponent’s Splash Wall or Brella.



Fixed an issue in Clam Blitz in which the barrier would appear as if destroyed on some players’ screens if a player attempted to destroy it immediately before overtime ended, despite the match having ended before the barrier was destroyed.



Fixed an issue in Clam Blitz in which a clam basket stored in an elevated area would block a player’s field of vision.



Fixed an issue on Moray Towers in which the starting position of one side’s team would be slightly off-point.



Fixed an issue in Rainmaker on Port Mackerel in which a player could not submerge into some walls near the starting point even though they could be painted.



Changed the location of some Inkrails in Rainmaker on MakoMart making it so that they cannot be used to carry the Rainmaker to a high platform in your team’s base.



Made it so that the tops of shipping containers within Splat Zones are not counted towards zone control in Splat Zones on Walleye Warehouse.



Fixed an issue on Shellendorf Institute in which a player climbing a pillar near the center of the map would pass through the terrain and fall.



Fixed an issue on Shellendorf Institute in which, when the player throws something like the Suction Bomb at the edge of a glass roof, the bomb would go into the roof and get stuck.



Made it so that the top of exhibit displays within Splat Zones are not counted towards zone control in Splat Zones on Shellendorf Institute.



Fixed an issue on Arowana Mall in which, if the player activated the Splashdown in a narrow place between a fence and terrain, the player would go into the terrain.



Fixed an issue on Arowana Mall in which the player would be repelled in an unintended way when having moved into a narrow place between a fence and terrain.



Fixed an issue on Arowana Mall in which bombs or bubbles from the Bubble Blower disappeared in an unnatural way around the central pond.



Slightly adjusted the position of the sign indicating the area where the Rainmaker can’t be carried on Arowana Mall in Rainmaker, making it more difficult for a player to get stuck between the path and the sign.



Fixed an issue on Arowana Mall in Rainmaker in which the Rainmaker would reappear inside terrain after the player holding the Rainmaker went beneath a high platform near the center and then lost the Rainmaker.



Fixed an issue on terrain that moves in Shifty Station which would occasionally move in a halting fashion.

For the full list of fixes and changes, you can check out the official patch notes here.