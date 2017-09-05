Splatoon 2’s Colorful Pro Controller For Nintendo Switch Coming To The U.S.

Nintendo already sent a few shockwaves through the game community today with its new Pokemon game announcements, namely Pokken Tournament for Nintendo Switch. But it's also sneaking something very cool our way over the course of the summer – a more colorful Nintendo Switch Pro Controller!

The company announced via Twitter today that it will bring the Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to our shores starting on July 21st, launching at the same time as the forthcoming multiplayer sequel! "Splat your opponents in style with the #Splatoon2 Edition #NintendoSwitch Pro Controller, available July 21st!" the company noted in a tweet.

The controller looks similar to the previously modeled Pro Controller, but has red and green handles that make the splattery-based colors stand out a little differently. The rest of the controller is designed in trademark black.

As with the previously released controller, the Splatoon 2 Pro Controller will sell for $69.99, and is likely to go as fast as the regular model did when it first went on sale earlier this year. It's definitely more colorful than the default model, and considering a majority of Switch games support it, it's definitely more comfortable than the usual Switch controller set-up, with the two Joy-Cons snapped into a somewhat oblong unit.

This could indicate that Nintendo could be producing more controllers designed around games in the future. For instance, if the company announces a new Super Smash Bros. game during its E3 presentation next week, we'll more than likely see a line of specially designed Pro controllers to go along with them. It's a neat sales tactic, and something that's paid off well in the past.

For now, though, all eyes are on Splatoon 2 and its special controller, as its multiplayer action will certainly be a big hit with fans, and its new characters and maps are bound to keep them busy as well. We'll see just how well the paint flies when both the sequel and the controller arrive on store shelves starting July 21st for Nintendo Switch. (Oh, and if you're looking for us, we're the ones carrying the large paint cannons.)