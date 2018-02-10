Splatoon 2’s February Splatfest Pits Money Against Love

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the holiday known for celebrating all matters of the heart, than by pitting the love of love against the love of money. Splatoon 2’s latest Splatfest has been revealed and though it’s by far not the strangest one we’ve seen so far, this one could get messy for Splatters.

Previous fests have had some interesting takes such as Ketchup vs. Mayonaise, Which way to roll the toilet paper, Flight vs. Invisibility, Sci-Fi vs. Fantasy, Vampires vs. Werewolves – even books versus film; you can only imagine how nasty that one got.

“Inkoming Splatfest! But what’s the topic, you ask? Well, this time it’s about what’s more important to you: money or love? Is it about the glitz and glamour of cash money? Or would you rather have a heart full of love (even if your wallet is empty)? Choose wisely, friends! And good luck.”

Players can don their cause's shirt in order to head into the battlefield. This latest Splatfest is only for European Splatoon 2 players, however, so the rest of us must root from afar.

The latest showdown kicks off on Friday, February 16th at 9:00 PM PT until Saturday, February 17th at thesame time. How Splatfests works is players must choose a side and fight for the glory! It’s a PvP event for the ages. Each side represents the T-shirt of their cause and will battle it out to earn in-game currency known as Super Sea Snails that allow for Splatfest participants to cash them in for clothing perks to make their game even meaner. The losers still get a participation award, but winners get to say that they won and get more goodies. What’s a little healthy competition among friends?

Splatoon 2 is exclusively available for the Nintendo Switch and is available now. Don’t forget to log in and battle it out to see who is the crowning victor for the ultimate adventure experience.