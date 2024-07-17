Splatoon 3 Reveals August Splatfest Theme and Details

It’s a scientific fact that foods that are high in carbohydrates are literally the best. With that in mind, the next Splatfest has been announced for Splatoon 3, and it’s asking players which food they could eat every day. The options are Bread, Rice, and Pasta, and that will undoubtedly lead to some passionate arguments over the next few weeks. This time around, Shiver is representing Team Bread, Frye is on Team Rice, and Big Man is on Team Pasta. The new Splatfest is set to begin on Friday, August 9th, and will run through Sunday, August 11th.

The teaser art for next month’s Splatfest can be found below.

News of the next Splatfest comes just days after the most recent in-game competition. Last weekend saw a Splatfest that asked players what they would reserve for a day: a Palace, a Theme Park, or a Beach. Team Beach got the win, bringing home another victory for Big Man. There was speculation that the next Splatfest might be the last one, but it appears that fans have at least two more competitions to enjoy. Nintendo has not confirmed that new updates are coming to an end for Splatoon 3, but there have been a number of signs that things are starting to draw to a close.

Splatoon 2 was one of the first major releases on Nintendo Switch, arriving on the system just three months after launch. With a new Nintendo system likely releasing next year, it’s a safe bet that Splatoon 4 won’t be far behind. The franchise has become an important one for Nintendo, and 2025 will mark the 10th anniversary of the series. A new Splatoon would be a smart way to get people to upgrade from the current console, especially in Japan where the series has found massive popularity.

It’s become a tradition in Splatoon games that the final Splatfest sets up the next game in the series; Splatoon 2‘s final theme was Chaos vs. Order, and the win by Team Chaos gave us the Splatlands location for Splatoon 3 (while the DLC introduced us to a world where Team Order won). It remains to be seen whether that trend will continue for the next game, but it seems Splatoon 3 still has some content to be enjoyed ahead of time.

Are you excited for this new Splatfest theme? How many more Splatfests do you think we have left in Splatoon 3? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!