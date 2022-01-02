Possible Splatoon 3 Release Window Leaked

Splatoon 3 might be one of the biggest games of 2022 for Nintendo Switch, but there has been no official word when it will drop. However, it seems like two Nintendo insiders might be able to narrow down the window for fans! Nintendo insider @SamusHunter2 on Twitter states that Splatoon 3 was internally planned for March 18th, though she indicates that might have changed. It’s worth mentioning that another reliable insider, Emily Rogers, replied stating that the game has always been planned as a release for the summer of 2022. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt.

The Tweets from @SamusHunter2 and Emily Rogers can be found embedded below.

With Pokemon Legends: Arceus releasing later this month, a major Nintendo release in March definitely seems plausible. Rogers says she expects to see Kirby and the Forgotten Land to release that month, instead. Splatoon and Splatoon 2 released in May and July, respectively, so a summer release window would be in keeping with what we’ve seen from the series. @SamusHunter2 goes on to say that Nintendo EAD is already working on post-launch content for Splatoon 3, so the game does not face the same wait that plagued Animal Crossing: New Horizons players.

Of course, it seems like a safe bet we’ll learn more about Nintendo’s 2022 release calendar soon. The company already has multiple major exclusives announced for this year, and it seems like a safe bet that fans will see those games spread out evenly. In addition to Pokemon, Splatoon, and Kirby, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, Bayonetta 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have all been confirmed for 2022. Hopefully, the first Nintendo Direct presentation of the year will give fans a better idea when to expect some of Switch’s biggest games to release. We don’t know exactly when that next presentation might happen, but maybe Nintendo will give Switch fans some official news soon!

Are you a fan of the Splatoon series? When do you think Splatoon 3 will drop? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!