Splatoon 3 Announces First Official Splatfest Winner

The first official Splatfest for Splatoon 3 took place this weekend, tasking players with deciding what they'd take with them to a deserted island: Gear, Grub, or Fun. After a heated contest, the results are in, and Team Gear has taken home the win! Unfortunately, Nintendo has yet to announce what the game's next Splatfest theme will be, but with Halloween just over a month away, it seems like a safe bet that it could tie in with the holiday in some way. For now, fans will just have to go back to enjoying the game's current multiplayer options!

The results were shared on the game's official Twitter account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

How can you lose when you’ve got all the tools you need to succeed? #TeamGear takes the deserted island Splatfest with a 25p win!



Big thanks to everyone who played, and we’ll see you at the next Splatfest! pic.twitter.com/EKB20N4LFS — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) September 26, 2022

Splatfests have been a staple of the series since the original Splatoon released on Wii U back in 2015. The competitions have always been a big draw for the series, and this weekend's contest was no exception. However, it's worth noting that Splatoon 3 has made some big changes to the formula. In the previous two games, players were given just two options to choose from for each Splatfest theme, but now players have three options to decide between. This change has also led to the addition of Tricolor Turf Wars, in which the team currently leading in the Splatfest must defend against two smaller opposing teams in a 4v2v2 match.

Now that this weekend's Splatfest has drawn to a conclusion, it will be interesting to see what fans think of these changes! Personally, I had a lot of fun with this weekend's festivities, and I greatly enjoyed my first time trying out the Tricolor Splatfest. I was definitely disappointed that Team Fun did not come out on top, but maybe I'll have a bit of better luck with the next big competition!

Splatoon 3 is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

