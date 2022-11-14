Splatoon 3 Reveals Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Splatfest Results

Over the last two days, Splatoon 3 players have taken part in a three-way Splatfest inspired by Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Nintendo Switch users were tasked with picking between Fire, Water, and Grass-types, then settling it in direct competition. The game's official Twitter account revealed tonight that the victory went to Team Water, with a flawless 45p score! Pokemon fans planning to pick Quaxley should be quite happy with the results, while Sprigatito and Fuecoco fans will have to take this loss in stride.

Results for the Splatfest were shared via the game's official Twitter account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

With a flawless 45p score, #TeamWater hits like a Hydro Pump and captures the #Splatfest win!



Thanks to all the Inklings, Octolings, and Trainers who laid down ink for their favorite Pokémon type! pic.twitter.com/GIrk315Wt8 — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) November 14, 2022

The Scarlet and Violet competition marked the second official Splatfest in Splatoon 3; it also marked the second time that a Splatfest centered around the Pokemon franchise! Back in 2016, the original Splatoon on Wii U featured a competition that had players choose between Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue in honor of the franchise's 20th anniversary. Japan had a similar competition, but it pit Pokemon Red against Pokemon Green, instead. Given the worldwide popularity of both franchises, it seems like it'll be just a matter of time before we see another crossover between them!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to release on Nintendo Switch in just a few short days. The game represents the ninth Pokemon generation, and will see a number of new Pokemon introduced. In addition to the three Pokemon represented in this weekend's Splatfest, The Pokemon Company has unveiled several others, including Lechonk, Gimmighoul, and Wiglett. A new Pokemon generation is always cause for celebration among franchise fans, and it seems there's a lot of hype heading into this new release. It remains to be seen how this new Pokemon game will be embraced, but readers can expect a full review for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on ComicBook.com in the coming days. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Splatoon 3 right here and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet right here.

Have you picked up Splatoon 3 on Nintendo Switch yet? Did you participate in this weekend's Splatfest? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!