Splatoon Fans Celebrate the Franchise's Fifth Anniversary
On May 28th, 2015, Nintendo released Splatoon on Wii U. It was impossible to anticipate how successful the game would prove. The console had been struggling to find an audience, and new IPs can be a difficult sell for gamers. Despite these hurdles, Splatoon moved five million copies worldwide, on a console that sold just over 13.5 million units in its lifetime. It's an impressive accomplishment, and a testament to the game's appeal. Splatoon spawned a franchise for Nintendo, and the game's Nintendo Switch sequel has more than doubled the sales of its predecessor. In honor of the original game's anniversary, Splatoon players are sharing their memories of the Wii U classic, and what the game has meant to them.
The series has built up a faithful following over the last five years!
✨It’s Splatoon’s 5th anniversary✨
It’s hard to believe Splatoon turned 5 today it feels like its 1st anniversary was only a few months ago
Thank you Splatoon for introducing me to a lot of amazing content creators, friends and characters #Splatoon5thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/GLYQCDmI0z— Cap.Senpai ✊🏼✊🏽BLM✊🏾✊🏿 (@SenpaiCaptain) May 29, 2020
Some have been there since the beginning...
Happy 5th to splatoon, when I got the first one launch day, it quickly rose to be one of my favorite game series of all time. I dont think I'll ever stop playing it and I met alot of great ppl thru it. U all are the best! #Splatoon5thAnniversary #Splatoon #Splatoon2 pic.twitter.com/Qcd46d11Pe— EddieBlueFireStar22 (@EBFS22) May 29, 2020
...while others discovered the series more recently.
Didn't play the first squid game but I'm glad this franchise exists. Happy Birthday Splatoon.— BronySquid (@BronySquid) May 29, 2020
It truly has become one of Nintendo's best.
Can't believe Splatoon's 5 years old now. Been a blast watching that weird Nickelodeon looking game end up being up there as one of Nintendo's best franchises pic.twitter.com/4uVqX3Aa0Q— who is raymond (@nebu11ar) May 29, 2020
The game continues to inspire some wonderful art.
Happy 5th Anniversary, Splatoon! Remember to stay fresh! pic.twitter.com/mjCHIyFGBS— EmLynx (@EmLynx) May 29, 2020
A lot of people have made friends through the game!
Happy 5th birthday Splatoon! I might have only been able to join for the second iteration but I've made some of my best friends through your community and I know how much everyone at squid research lab cares about the game and player base, here's to squid game — Rohun is Badly (@ConicsVGC) May 29, 2020
Miiverse really helped the game develop a community.
It's Splatoon's 5th anniversary so here are some of my old miiverse drawings from the Wii U era! Such good times :') pic.twitter.com/l6kjzVnuZf— yoy (@yoyterra) May 28, 2020
Of course, five years of Splatoon also mean five years of Ink puns.
5 years... 5 years and still going strong! Thank You for the ink-credible experience!#Splatoon #Splatoon2 #Splatoon5thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/XtPLjZ3qah— MiloDX (@supermilobros) May 29, 2020
