Splatoon Fans Celebrate the Franchise's Fifth Anniversary

On May 28th, 2015, Nintendo released Splatoon on Wii U. It was impossible to anticipate how successful the game would prove. The console had been struggling to find an audience, and new IPs can be a difficult sell for gamers. Despite these hurdles, Splatoon moved five million copies worldwide, on a console that sold just over 13.5 million units in its lifetime. It's an impressive accomplishment, and a testament to the game's appeal. Splatoon spawned a franchise for Nintendo, and the game's Nintendo Switch sequel has more than doubled the sales of its predecessor. In honor of the original game's anniversary, Splatoon players are sharing their memories of the Wii U classic, and what the game has meant to them.

