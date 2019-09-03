New Splinter Cell Teased By GameStop

There’s been rumblings of a new Splinter Cell for years, rumors and reports saying its in development, and others saying the opposite. That said, while Ubisoft has teased the franchise’s return in the past, it hasn’t concretely suggested Sam Fisher is returning anytime soon. After a couple years of shenanigans, fans of the classic stealth series are starting to lose hope that Ubisoft is bringing back the franchise. However, maybe fans shouldn’t lose all hope yet. Over on GameStop, there’s an interesting little product tease that seems to all but confirm that a new entry in the series is in development.

GameStop is currently taking pre-orders for Splinter Cell Goggles Replica, but that’s not the interesting part. The interesting part is the product description of the collectible that teases a new entry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For the first time since the introduction of Splinter Cell in 2002, after nine top selling AAA+ titles, and with the 10th release on the horizon, this is your first chance to own Sam Fisher’s signature Ultra High-Frequency Sonar Goggles.”

As you can see, the product description mentions a 10th release in the series being “on the horizon.” What the heck, right? It’s possible GameStop is just assuming there’s a new entry coming — unlikely, but possible — or does GameStop knowssomething we don’t know? However, unless there’s a new entry releasing somewhat in the near-ish future, then how would GameStop know about it so early? In other words, if GameStop knows a new Splinter Cell is coming, then that would imply it’s coming soon, because otherwise it wouldn’t know. If a new Splinter Cell were three to five years away, I don’t think Ubisoft would alert GameStop already.

Alas, all we can do is speculate, but there seems to be something to this. Yet again, there’s been so many conflicting reports about a new Splinter Cell that it’s hard to put too much faith into a semi-related product description.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you think Ubisoft is making a new Splinter Cell?