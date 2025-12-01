Splinter Cell Remake Gets Huge New Update After Years of Silence

The new Splinter Cell remake has gotten an exciting new update after prolonged silence. Ubisoft is home to some of the most beloved video game franchises of all-time, including Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six, and of course, the stealth/action darling Splinter Cell. The franchise made its debut in the 2000s, making a splash on the original Xbox and PlayStation 2. The series was a very gritty, mature spy game with excellent stealth mechanics. Although it obviously pulls from something like Metal Gear Solid, it is distinctly different as it isn’t leaning into the surreal like Hideo Kojima would. However, Splinter Cell largely went away after Splinter Cell: Blacklist in 2013.

The game was great, but it didn’t meet the commercial standards that Ubisoft had for it. As such, the series has lain dormant for some time. There were reports that Ubisoft was spinning up a new Splinter Cell game in the late 2010s, but it was cancelled in favor of the ill-fated XDefiant. However, the producer of that game contested this by saying there was no Splinter Cell game replaced by XDefiant. Nevertheless, some fans had expressed hope for a comeback and Ubisoft addressed that by announcing a remake of Splinter Cell all the way back in 2021… however, not much has come from that.

Splinter Cell Remake Re-Hires the Original Director for the Project

Many have wondered about what the status of the project is for years now and it seems like it may be getting back on track. Over on LinkedIn (via GamesRadar), developer David Grivel announced that he was returning to Ubisoft to direct the Splinter Cell remake. Interestingly enough, Grivel actually worked on the project when it was created as the director, but left in October 2022 to join EA’s Ridgeline Games. That studio was making the Battlefield 6 campaign, but the studio was eventually shut down in 2024, and Grivel departed the FPS game.

Now, Grivel returns to once again be the director of Splinter Cell‘s remake. Hopefully, this means Splinter Cell won’t undergo some dramatic transformation as Grivel already had a vision for this project at one point and set it up. It should be smooth, and mean the Splinter Cell remake may be in good hands. As for when we might see it, that’s anyone’s guess at this point. One can hope that it has remained in steady development since he was last there, but no one really knows. Either way, this is an exciting update that shows Ubisoft cares about finishing this game.

