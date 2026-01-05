Splitgate 2 Fails to Capture FPS Fans After Re-Launch

Splitgate is continuing to struggle, despite its recent re-launch. Splitgate is arguably one of the best original new multiplayer FPS games of the last decade. It took a lot of elements from other games and masterfully fused them together. In a nutshell, it was like Halo meets Portal, allowing for an arcade-y arena shooter formula that also has portals, which allow you to not only move through, but fight through as well. It was a really cool concept and one that succeeded upon its launch and only grew as it expanded to consoles in 2021. However, as the game grew, the standards from players grew as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Developer 1047 Games was just an indie studio that built Splitgate out of a dorm room, but they were able to hire veteran game industry talent after the game succeeded. However, the team made a somewhat puzzling decision: kill support for future Splitgate updates in favor of a direct sequel that could properly implement everything they wanted to do. The game remained alive, but due to a lack of meaningful support, players bounced off of it. However, the team was focused on the sequel. Alas, Splitgate 2 was released in 2025, and while things were most good in beta, the full release was met with controversy over microtransactions and marketing decisions.

Splitgate 2 Flops Amid Re-Launch

splitgate: arena reloaded

So, Splitgate 2 was more or less un-released, put back into beta, and the team worked on fixing key areas. In December, the game was re-launched as Splitgate: Arena Reloaded, but it seems like a lot of people have just moved on. Over on Steam, the game peaked at just over 2,000 players during its re-launch and has steadily declined since then. Less than a month later, the game struggles to average even a thousand concurrents on Steam. While we don’t know what the console numbers are, we have to imagine they’d paint a similar picture.

Ultimately, Splitgate 2 is being seen as a flop. The game has been un-released and re-released so many times now that fans have likely lost interest. It’s unfortunate because the game is fun, but it definitely shows that they are having troubles committing to the visions of their games and it’s likely hard for players to be willing to invest in it. As of right now, it remains to be seen what the fate of Splitgate 2 will be. 1047 Games will likely continue to support it for the foreseeable future, but if these player counts sustain or decline further, it’s hard to imagine it lasts.