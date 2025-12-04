Splitgate 2 Relaunches This Month With a New Title and Major Changes

Splitgate 2 is relaunching later this month with all-new branding and it seems like a bold step into giving fans what they want. The first-person shooter space is pretty crowded with titans like Call of Duty and Battlefield. Even longtime veterans like Halo struggle to keep up these days, which can also make it hard for new shooters to come along and hold their own. That’s not to say it’s impossible or there aren’t games that can break the mold, but it certainly requires something special. In a day and age where a lot of these games also have free-to-play components, you have to make something great.

Splitgate was a solid answer to this in 2021, blending the old-school arena shooter vibes of something like Halo with more complex ideas like portals. Players could create incredible plays by launching themselves through portals or even shooting people through well-placed portals, totally changing how you play a shooter like this. However, it was short-lived as the developers opted to go even bigger and make a sequel. Earlier this year, Splitgate 2 made its long-awaited debut and… it didn’t go super well. Splitgate 2 generated some positive hype, but then it all came crashing down amidst some iffy updates, controversial messaging, and overall, it wasn’t the game people wanted.

Splitgate 2 Relaunches as Splitgate: Arena Reloaded This Month

To the credit of 1047 Games, they took it all to heart and decided to pull Splitgate 2. They went back to the drawing board, promising to come back with a game that was more aligned with what fans wanted. And now, it’s here. Splitgate 2 is now Splitgate: Arena Reloaded, and it releases for free on December 17th on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

“Splitgate has always been a love letter to the arena shooters we grew up playing,” said 1047 Games Design Director Josh Watson, who was also the former Game Director of Rocket League. “We’ve been hard at work rebuilding the game from the ground up, taking the best of Splitgate 1 and Splitgate 2, removing what didn’t work, and refining what did.”

The team has leveraged feedback and worked with players directly through playtests to shape the new version of Splitgate into what it will be on the 17th. Ultimately, it’s an exciting return and hopefully, it will have more success. You can view just some of the changes coming with this re-launch below.

Removed Factions, Abilities, and select equipment to refocus on classic arena combat

Rebuilt progression from the ground up and overhauled the Ranked system

Introduced 5 new, and 6 fully-reworked maps, 3 new Primary Weapons and 1 new Power Weapon: the Railgun

New Arena modes, playlist selection, and a true Classic Arena mode with even starts and powerups

Reduced store prices, simplified the Battle Pass, and improved overall cosmetic quality

And more to be revealed in the coming weeks…

