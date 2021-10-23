Splitgate Kicks Off New Halloween Event, Teases Future Content

Splitgate developer 1047 Games has recently kicked off its first in-game event to coincide with Halloween. The event, which is referred to as Spookygate, is the first such thematic program that has come to the ever-expanding multiplayer shooter. And while Spookygate might be doing great on its own right now, 1047 Games has teased that this is just the first such change that the studio would like to make to Splitgate in the future.

In a recent blog post on the official Xbox website, 1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx opened up more about the future of Splitgate. As a whole, Proulx explained that the title is one that is meant to take inspiration from other popular games, notably Halo and Portal. However, just because the core of Splitgate might be similar to other iconic games, it doesn’t mean that Splitgate on its own can’t blaze new trails. “But being influenced by the ‘glory days’ of gaming doesn’t mean we can’t/shouldn’t continue to grow and innovate. We’re here for the long-haul which means we have a lot of exciting features coming down the pipeline,” Proulx said in the post.

Speaking more to what some of these new features in Splitgate might look like, Proulx pointed to Spookygate and said that it’s emblematic of what future content updates might start to look like. “This update is just a taste of what you can expect from our young game studio in the future. Of course, we’ll be doing something this winter for the holiday season, but beyond that, Splitgate will be getting a lot of exciting features that Xbox players have been looking forward to for a while,” he said. One of these updates, in particular, happens to be a map editor. Although Proulx didn’t give a timetable for when this feature could be coming to the game, he mentioned that he “can’t wait” to deliver it to fans.

Proulx went on to also talk about how the current-gen version of Splitgate for Xbox Series X and S platforms will be arriving in the future. While details on what this might look weren’t really given, those who own the latest Xbox platforms should soon be able to get more out of Splitgate than normal once this upgrade arrives.

At this point in time, Splitgate continues to be free-to-play and is available right now to download across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

