Splitgate Is so Popular That Wait Times to Play Are Lasting Over an Hour

Splitgate has taken the world by storm over the past few weeks. The first-person shooter that combines elements of Halo and Portal has seen such rapid growth that the team behind at title at 1047 Games hasn't been able to keep up. As a result, queue times to simply play the game in its open beta phase have reached absurd highs, with some players needing to wait over an hour to get into the action.

Recently on social media, 1047 Games addressed players who have been having to wait an incredibly long time in order to play Splitgate. "Wait times are currently at least 90 minutes. We know this is not ideal," the developers plainly said. In response, they released a video from one of the studio members explaining why this process is going down in this manner while also making clear why the servers naturally can't scale on their own. "The rate of growth of our playerbase is faster than the rate we can increase server capacity. We are working on a long term solution to greatly increase server capacity to well over 100k concurrent but this takes time," the message went on to say. "Thanks for being patient.

As a whole, this situation has to be both thrilling and stressful for 1047 Games. On one hand, Splitgate has become an overnight success, which is every developer's dream. On the other hand, 1047 Games is surely scrambling to find a way to allow more players to get into the game at a single time. While this is a good problem to have, obviously, it surely has brought about some unexpected problems. Hopefully, everything will be squared away by the time the game formally releases in the coming weeks.

At the moment, Splitgate is still available to play via open beta on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game's 1.0 launch is slated to transpire later on in August, but a specific date within the month has yet to be given.

Have you played Splitgate for yourself yet?