SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Remake Adds New Multiplayer Mode

Today, THQ Nordic announced Spongebob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, a remake of the cult classic 2003 title of the same name, minus the “Rehydrated.” There’s no word when the remake will release, and we still haven’t gotten anything of it other than a teaser trailer, but we do know it will release for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, which suggests it will be out before fall 2020.

“Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor,” reads an official description of the game. “Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!”

Just like the original, you’ll play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy — all who come with a unique set of skills — as they attempt to thwart Plankton’s evil plan to rule Bikini Bottom with his army of robots. Along the way, you’ll meet countless characters from the series, and visit a ton of iconic locations as well.

According to THQ, the game is a “faithful remake” that brings high-end visuals, modern resolutions, and carefully polished gameplay to the title. Meanwhile, perhaps most significantly, THQ Nordic has revealed a brand-new horde mode multiplayer for up to two players — online and splitscreen — is being added. Further, previously cut content from the game — like a Robo Squidward boss fight — is also being restored.

Anyway, while we don’t have anything on the video front beyond a simply teaser, we do have some official screenshots of the game, showing off the remake’s visuals. You can find said screenshots, here.

