THQ Nordic Announces SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Remake

THQ Nordic has kicked off the first of its new game reveals with an unlikely contender: a new SpongeBob SquarePants game. It’s called SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and it’s a remade version of the original Battle for Bikini Bottom which was released more than 15 years ago for platforms like the PlayStation 2 and Game Boy Advance. The game has been “faithfully remade,” according to THQ Nordic, and it boasts some added features like a “brand new multiplayer mode.”

The studio said on Tuesday that it was planning on revealing three new games ahead of E3, and we’ve now gotten the first of those with this new SpongeBob game. If you played the original game, you’ll already know what to expect, but if you haven’t or just want to know more about what’s changed in the remake, THQ Nordic has you covered with a brief description and some teasers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor!” THQ Nordic said. “Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!”

We don’t yet have a release date for the game, but we know it’s coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Though THQ Nordic has revealed the game ahead of next week’s big expo, it won’t be bringing it to E3. The publisher confirmed this on Twitter where it revealed the game and that Purple Lamp Studios would be developing the title.

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea but isn’t coming to E3?@SpongeBob coming to PC and consoles!@Nickelodeon @Purple_Lamp + @THQNordic are happy to announce SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated!#SpongeBob #SpongeBobRehydrated https://t.co/RpXtIj5XMT — THQNordic (@THQNordic) June 5, 2019

With this first game out of the way, we’ve got two more to go this week before E3 is fully underway. The next two reveals will take place on June 6th and June 7th and will both happen at 11 a.m. PT. SpongeBob was a curveball as far as reveals go, so there’s no telling what the other games might be.

We also learned recently that there’s a SpongeBob SquarePants prequel series in the works, in case you needed even more SpongeBob in your life.