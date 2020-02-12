SpongeBob Trolls Sonic Movie Redesign in New Tweet

In just a few short days, audiences will get to find out if the Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been worth the long wait. Sonic was originally slated to release in November, but Paramount delayed the movie after fans balked at the character design used in the first trailer. A few months later, Sonic returned in an all-new trailer, with a look far more faithful to the one created by Yuji Naka and Naoto Oshima. Early word of mouth seems to be pretty positive about the movie, as well, giving fans a sense of relief. Despite the change for the better, people continue referencing the film’s previous design, and the official account for SpongeBob Squarepants did just that in a tweet sent out earlier tonight.

In a pair of images, we see SpongeBob’s classic look next to a frightening depiction of Nickelodeon’s iconic character. With frighteningly human eyes, and a bizarre row of teeth, the design is a terrifying amalgam of first trailer Sonic and SpongeBob.

The tweet is a frightening look at what SpongeBob might have looked like in that original trailer, and thus feels oddly faithful. Sonic’s teeth were one of the things fans found most unnerving about that first trailer, and the image of SpongeBob perfectly capture the creepiness of that part of the design. Of course, the leg stubble on the faux SpongeBob just might take it to a whole other level. Let’s all hope this SpongeBob design remains nothing more than a one-off joke!

It’s always interesting to see how the internet absorbs elements of popular culture and adapts them into something new. While the original Sonic movie design is thankfully dead, tonight’s tweet from the official SpongeBob account shows that it will never be forgotten. It’s likely to live on eternally, like the crying Jordan image, or so many other popular memes. Of course, the Sonic design will also be forever remembered as a warning to movie studios about the dangers of veering too far from the source material that fans are familiar with. Because things could quickly get ugly!

Are you planning on seeing the Sonic the Hedgehog movie? What do you think about the SpongeBob Twitter account's attempt at trolling?