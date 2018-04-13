SpyParty Hits Early Access After 8 Years in Development

After eight years in development, SpyParty is finally here. Well, kind of. It’s almost here, as in, it’s currently available on PC, but only in an Early Access form.

That’s right. SpyParty is alive and you can play it right now, which is just the latest reason to love 2018.

Lone-wolf developer Chris Hecker — who previously worked on 2008’s Spore — has been working on SpyParty for roughly eight years now. To put eight years into context, Naughty Dog has released Uncharted 2, Uncharted 3, The Last of Us, Uncharted 4, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in roughly the same amount of time.

While Hecker has been selling the game via his website, this marks a huge milestone for the game’s development, which despite being in a long period of digestion, still looks as novel, neat, and impressive as it did all of those years ago.

To accompany its Early Access launch, which happened today (April 12th), a new update featuring 21 new animated characters, 10 art venues, and eight new missions has been rolled out.

SpyParty is available for $24.99 USD. There’s currently no word of when the game’s full release will hit.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official overview via Hecker himself:

SpyParty is a competitive espionage game about human behavior, performance, perception, and deception. While most spy games have you machine-gunning stuff, blowing things up, and driving fast, SpyParty has you hide in plain sight, blend into a high-society cocktail party, deceive your opponent, and detect subtle behavioral tells to achieve your objectives and not get shot. Finally you can be like the suave and confident spies you find in films or books, risking it all by doing the final mission right in front of the sniper as the clock runs out! There are plenty of games that explore being a super-powered commando with an infinite supply of ammunition and no brains; SpyParty is a new and quite different game about the more interesting, deeper, and more subtle aspects of being a spy.

The current main gameplay mode is 1v1 Spy versus Sniper online multiplayer, although there is limited single-player Sniper play right now, and a single player Spy and Sniper practice mode for trying out missions and whatnot.