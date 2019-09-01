Spyro Comes To Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is bringing back another Playstation legend this week. The Spyro & Friends Grand Prix is in full spring and kicked off on August 30th for all platforms (PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch). A brand-new trailer provided players a look at what they could look forward to in the new Grand Prix.

The two icons have shared the spotlight multiple times, but now they get to settle this rivalry on the race track. Hunter, Spyro, and Gnasty Gnore make their entrance as playable characters in CTR. Spyromobile, Gnasty Ride, and Dragonfly were introduced as new karts for this Grand Prix. Spyro Circuit also joins an already bountiful list of tracks, so there’s a bunch of stuff here for players:

“Get ready to go fur-throttle with Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It’s the authentic CTR experience plus a whole lot more, now fully-remastered and revved up to the max,” Activision said on their website.

“Start your engines with the original game modes, characters, tracks, power-ups, weapons and controls. Power slide to glory in additional karts, tracks and arenas from Crash™ Nitro Kart. Race online with friends and Crash the competition with online leaderboards. Customize your ride and swag out your racer with n. sane kart items and skins. Keep the race going with new content and challenges in Grand Prix post-launch seasons. With Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, the stakes are high and the competition is fierce. It’s the CTR you love, now kicked into the highest gear.”

More items are coming to the Pit Stop, which is fun, but also has some drawbacks. The game’s store uses your Wumpa Coins, but the game has made massive changes to the in-game marketplace. Microtransactions are a big part of the storefront now.

“Starting in early August, players will have the option to purchase Wumpa Coin bundles from their game console stores to supplement the Coins they earn by playing,” writes Activision. “This option won’t change the game’s core mechanics – players will still earn Wumpa Coins by playing the game in any mode, just as before. They will just able to purchase additional coins if they choose.”

Players are still waiting to see if the distribution of Wumpa Coins now slows down. Whatever the case, it’s a bit sketchy to add this after reviews for the title have all already gone up.

If you haven’t seen our official review of the game, a section is down below.

“Back in 1999, I played Crash Team Racing for hours on end with my older brother. 20 years later, I’m enjoying it just as much. Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled is just like the game I fondly remember, except a whole lot better to look at it and there’s some new content sprinkled in that ensures it’s not simply a zany, nostalgia-fueled trip of deja vu.”