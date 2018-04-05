Spyro Reignited Trilogy Trailer Leaked (UPDATED)

UPDATE: The Spyro remaster has been officially confirmed and will be arriving on September 21st!

Original story…

Earlier today we shared a huge leak that showed off gorgeous screenshots and cover art for the highly anticipated Spyro remaster! Though Activision has still not confirmed anything as of yet despite agonizing teasers, hints, and in the face of leaks, it’s hard to ignore the video above. With the leaked trailer, we know we’re getting the Spyro Reignited Trilogy this September for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Included in the trilogy is Spyro the Dragon, Spyro: Ripto’s Rage, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. With the amazing success that the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy received, it’s easy to see that nostalgia is at all all time high and long time fans are eager to see that lovable purple dragon once more.

According to a recent retail listing spotted, the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy will include over 100 levels completely remastered for a more modern experience, as well as a complete overhaul to the gameplay controls. An HD experience for veterans of the franchise, or a good chance to hop into the franchise for the first time.