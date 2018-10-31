‘Spyro the Dragon’ Introduces the Greatest Drone Ever, and Snoop Dogg To Boot

With Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy finally set to arrive in a couple of weeks, Activision has introduced a new promotion that brings forth the baddest drone we've seen based on a video game character to date. (Sorry, Ghost Recon drones.)

The publisher has introduced the Spyro the Dragon drone, which is not just capable of flying great distances, but can also breathe freakin' fire. You can see him in action in the video above, and while it's on the brief side, it's loaded with charm. You can even hear a lady call out "GO SPYRO!" as he takes off and flies over the countryside. (He can also say quotes from the game as well.)

Now, before you go, "AHHHH! He's going to terrify the countryside!", you can rest easy. His job is simple -- deliver the first copy of Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy to one lucky recipient. That recipient? None other than the D-O-Double-G himself, rapper Snoop Dogg.

Now, I know what you might be thinking. "Wait, him?!" But keep in mind that Activision and Snoop Dogg have teamed up before, as he's lent his voice to Call of Duty games in the past. So, sure, why wouldn't he be down to scorch some sheep and hang with a fire-breathing drone? That's hot fire right there.

"We can't wait for fans to see this awesome fire-breathing and talking Spyro drone and encourage everyone to have their phones ready to catch Spyro on his journey," said Michelle Fonseca, Senior Product and Marketing Director, Activision. "Spyro the Dragon is such a pop culture classic and we're thrilled to bring this beloved character to fans for the launch of the newly remastered series, Spyro Reignited Trilogy."

More videos will likely be posted over the next few days as the Spyro drone continues its journey, eventually making its way to Snoop's house and spreading joy (and fire) as it speaks the good word of Reignited Trilogy. Hopefully we'll be able to catch a glance of him in person -- from a distance, of course. ("Don't hit my car, DON'T HIT MY CAR!")

Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy will finally light the world up with joy when it arrives on November 13 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, bringing with it remastered versions of Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. We can't wait!