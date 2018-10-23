‘Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy’ Gets a Fiery Launch Trailer

Good news, Spyro fans. It doesn't look like the forthcoming Reignited Trilogy from Toys For Bob and Activision will see any more delays. The teams not only re-confirmed the November 13 launch date, but also provided a launch trailer, which means we'll be scorching sheep and enemies in no time.

Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy, which was confirmed earlier this year, features the hero's three original PlayStation adventures, remastered by the developer to bring the worlds to life like never before. The games include the original Spyro, along with the sequels Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage and Spyro: Year of the Dragon, all brought to life like never before.

The trailer, which you can see above, features some highlights from these levels, as well as fine uses of Spyro's abilities. This includes his ramming headbutt, which he can use to get around levels much easier and smash an opponent into oblivion; as well as the ability to fly and hover in spots. And, of course, you've got that fire breath, which can easily leave a sheep feeling deep-fried. (Hey, they're a lot more evil than you might think. Ask around.)

There's also some gameplay segments that show just how much detail Toys For Bob is pouring into the game compared to the original PlayStation adventures. The difference is like night and day. And while the games don't feature any sort of "graphic switch-overs" like other releases have, you can select between the old-school soundtracks and the remastered ones. So you've got that going for you. And at $40, too!

Here's the official statement from Activision regarding the game:

"Spyro's back and he's all scaled up! Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all scaled up in stunning HD. Spyro is bringing the heat like never before in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy game collection. Rekindle the fire with the original three games, Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Explore the expansive realms, re-encounter the fiery personalities and relive the adventure in fully remastered glory. Because when there's a realm that needs saving, there's only one dragon to call."

Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy drops on November 13 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.