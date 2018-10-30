‘Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy’ Retail Version Will Only Require Partial Downloads

When Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy was set to originally be released on September 21, there was some controversy surrounding the retail version, as it was reported that only the first Spyro game would be on the disc, while the other two, Ripto’s Rage and Year of the Dragon, would have to be downloaded. But with the game’s delay, has this situation changed for the better? Well…kind of.

The team at Achievement Hunter recently had a chance to visit the team at Toys For Bob, who are hard at work on finishing up Reignited Trilogy in time for its release. In the video, which you can see above, the team finally addresses what’s going on in terms of downloads with the retail version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At about the 25 minute mark, they finally address the matter. Apparently, the situation has changed and you don’t need to download the full games anymore. But there’s still something required.

When Reignited Trilogy drops, the full original Spyro the Dragon game will still be on the disc, along with “some” of Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. However, a partial download will still be required to get the rest of the games.

While the team didn’t say specifically, this is likely due to the space that the game is going to utilize. Final usage could tally somewhere over 50GB, which is actually too large for the standard Blu-Ray disc. So Toys For Bob may have made it so that most of the game fit on the disc, though some additional downloading is required.

This isn’t a total shock with bigger games. For instance, Red Dead Redemption 2‘s physical release actually uses two discs, including one that specifically installs data onto the system, while the other is set aside as a “play disc.” And Black Ops 4 has a hefty day one patch in order to make the game operational, since it’s got so much content on it.

So this is somewhat good news for Spyro fans, as they’ll still be able to enjoy a good part of the game off the disc. Just make sure you save some room for the rest of it. We’ve reached out to Activision to see if they’ve had any say on the download matter, and will let you know as soon as they respond.

As for digital downloads, well, you should just be able to get all three games in one shot, so no worries there.

Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy will release on November 13 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.