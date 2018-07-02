Square Enix Announces Anime Expo 2018 Plans, Including Kingdom Hearts III Demo

We’re just a few days away from the start of Anime Expo 2018 in Los Angeles. But Square Enix already has some big plans for the show, including something for Kingdom Hearts III fans.

The company has revealed a number of activities that will take place at the show starting Thursday, including autograph sessions, demo presentations and more.

You can see a breakdown of the events below, but you may want to plan ahead for Kingdom Hearts because it’s likely to be packed.

Signings

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Yuji Horii (Series Creator and Game Designer) will participate in autograph sessions at the SQUARE ENIX booth, where he will be signing an exclusive 8×10 signature card and posing for photographs, on:

Friday, July 6, 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



Saturday, July 7, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



Saturday July 7, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

NOTE: A limited number of Horii autograph tickets will be distributed at the DRAGON QUEST XI area of the SQUARE ENIX booth starting at 10:00 a.m. the day prior to each day’s signing sessions. Fans may pose with Yuji Horii for one photograph only. Only the Square Enix signing cards will be signed. Personal items will not be signed.

Star Ocean: Anamnesis

Akira Yasuda (Illustrator), also known as “akiman”, will participate in autograph sessions at the SQUARE ENIX booth, where fans will have a chance to receive a pre-drawn STAR OCEAN illustration in addition to an autograph, on:

Friday, July 6, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Saturday, July 7, 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

NOTE: A limited number of “akiman” autograph tickets will be distributed at the Square Enix Members area of the SQUARE ENIX booth at 10:00 a.m. for the day’s signing sessions.

Activities

Game demos

Star Ocean: Anamnesis

Kingdom Hearts III

Dragon Quest XI

FINAL FANTASY Trading Card Game Demos and Tournament

Attendees can dive into the popular trading card game and receive free lessons on how to play.

They can also play the newest set, “Opus VI,” one week early in daily Pre-Release Tournaments. The set includes characters from fan favorite titles, including FINAL FANTASY XIV: Heavensward, FINAL FANTASY X/X-2, and DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT. Tickets to participate in the tournament will be sold at the SQUARE ENIX booth.

DRAGON QUEST XI Photo Wall Contest

Attendees can enter to win slime plushes by striking their best pose with the heroes from the DQXI photo wall and uploading the pictures to Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #DragonQuestAX (while tagging @DragonQuest).

Photobooth

A photo opportunity where fans can take pictures featuring backgrounds from FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS™ and STAR OCEAN: ANAMNESIS

Photo Opportunities with STAR OCEAN Cosplayers

Yuno Mizusawa, the official Evelysse (“Eve”) cosplayer from Japan, will be making special appearances at the booth, alongside STAR OCEAN series cosplayers.

The cosplayer schedule is available on the STAR OCEAN Facebook at: (https://www.facebook.com/starocean).

Daily giveaways while supplies last, including:

DRAGON QUEST XI T-shirts and posters

STAR OCEAN: ANAMNESIS buttons

SQUARE ENIX Members lanyards

FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition will also be making an appearance at the Cooler Master gaming trucks at Petree Plaza throughout the weekend. Fans can get hands on with Final Fantasy XV on high-end gaming PCs and have the chance to receive a special themed mousepad.

So if you’re attending the event, be sure to stop by!