Square Enix Explains Dragon Quest XI’s Delayed Nintendo Switch Release

Dragon Quest XI is on its way to a Western release on the PlayStation 4 and PC, but a Nintendo Switch release will take much longer with no 3DS release even being planned, according to Square Enix.

“Much later” was the only timeframe provided by Square Enix for the release, but the answer begged the questions of why the Switch’s version would take longer and why the handheld version wasn’t in the works at all. During PAX East, Game Informer had the opportunity to ask Dragon Quest XI producer Hokuto Okamoto about the two Nintendo versions as he explained the cause for the Switch delay.

“As we were working on Dragon Quest XI on Unreal Engine 4, we were also wanting to work on the Switch version, as well,” Okamoto told Game Informer at PAX East. “Unfortunately, the engine was not compatible at first, though Nintendo and Epic were working on it together. When the engine revision released making porting to the Switch possible, we started working out our plans for the release.”

Though Square Enix just recently revealed that the game would be coming to the West in various versions, it was years ago that the actual game itself was announced. When the game was revealed, a Switch version was revealed, but it wasn’t being called that at the time. The Switch had not yet received the Switch name and was instead being created under a codename, but Square Enix wanted to announce that the game would be coming for the next Nintendo console regardless so that fans knew it was being worked on. Okamoto said that it was soon realized that the game’s Unreal Engine and the console didn’t mesh well, but added that they worked with all involved parties to make the version possible.

“As the console started to come into focus, we found out that the engine and the console did not work together yet,” Okamoto said. “Throughout development of the game, we worked with Epic and Nintendo to make progress to get the game on the Switch.”

As for the Nintendo 3DS version, there’s already one out there in Japan. A handheld version of the game was released in the country that mimicked the story of the console version and gave the option for 3D or 2D graphics, but Square Enix isn’t bringing that version West. Okamoto explained this decision by saying that they wanted to give the series a “fresh start with Western audiences” and decided that the PlayStation 3 and Steam version was the best way to do that.

Dragon Quest XI’s Western release will see the game out on PlayStation 4 and PC on Sept. 4.

