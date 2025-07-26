Nintendo Switch Game Cancelled Just One Month Before Release

An upcoming Nintendo Switch game has been cancelled just one month before its release. The good news is that it is still set to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. In other words, just the Nintendo Switch version has been cancelled. And there is no reason provided for as to why the Nintendo Switch version is cancelled, nor is there any word of this version being replaced with a Nintendo Switch 2 version, though this is presumably a possibility.

The cancelled Nintendo Switch game in question is The Knightling from developer Twirlbound and publisher Saber Interactive. Saber Interactive is one of the largest developers and publishers in the world, and is responsible for a few hits over the years, which makes this unusual cancellation all the more strange. Meanwhile, Twirlbound — a small team out of the Netherlands — is poised to drop its second project with this release. Its first came back in 2019, with the release of Pine.

“We’re very excited for the upcoming launch of The Knightling on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, still set to release on August 28, 2025,” reads the delay statement from Twirlbound and Saber Interactive. “We also wanted to let everyone know that we are no longer releasing The Knightling for Nintendo Switch. This was a difficult decision for us and we understand this is disappointing for fans who have been anticipating the Switch release. The other platforms have officially gone gold and now the team is focusing all its efforts on the finishing touches. We can’t wait for you all to experience this grand shield-sliding adventure on August 28!”

The Nintendo Switch version was presumably cancelled because the pair could not get the game to where it needed to be on the underpowered Nintendo console, but this is just speculation. That said, it is unclear what else could be the reason behind the last-minute cancellation.

The Knightling was first announced for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED — and other platforms — back on August 14, 2024. And the trailer above has 111,000 views so there was substantial anticipation for the smaller release among Nintendo fans. Unfortunately, this Nintendo Switch users will either need a PC, an Xbox Series X, or a PS5 to satisfy this anticipation.

