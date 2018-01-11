Square Enix Hints At Kingdom Hearts III Release For 2018 Yet Again

Last year, Square Enix released a tantalizing new Toy Story-based trailer for Kingdom Hearts III that got us “Buzz”-ing (see what we did there?), but it also hinted that the game could very well be coming out this year. Yes, finally. But now we may have just gotten another hint that the publisher is doing whatever it takes to finally bring us this new adventure.

The company recently retweeted a message sent out by Destructoid, discussing its most anticipated games for the year. And in that article, Kingdom Hearts III gets a full mention – and Square Enix isn’t backing down from that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Dragon Quest! Kingdom Hearts! Check out @destructoid’s most anticipated games of 2018 and let us know what game you’re looking forward to”. So, it even acknowledges that Kingdom Hearts III is happening.

Now, a final date hasn’t been given yet, and the game is still well into development, so there’s a chance we’ll see it later in the year, possibly during the holiday season. And there’s always the off-chance it could be delayed into 2019, although that isn’t looking too likely at this point.

But it’s nice to see that the company is hopeful for a release this year – and that has a lot of fans that are equally hopeful. (including us, of course.) Here’s hoping we get a release date announcement around E3 time.

Kingdom Hearts III will release this year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.