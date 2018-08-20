Square Enix Announces Just Cause 4 Gameplay Reveal Date

Correction: August 30 was mistakenly listed as the gameplay reveal date. The article has been updated to reflect the correct information.

The world premiere of Just Cause 4’s gameplay will take place on August 20, Square Enix announced today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After announcing the release date of Just Cause 4 and unveiling a first look at the game with a trailer during its E3 presentation, Square Enix is moving on to a gameplay premiere just before Gamescom begins. The first trailer shared during the E3 reveal said it was a gameplay trailer, but it was composed entirely of cutscenes, though they were still exciting for anyone waiting for the next continuation of the Just Cause series. With a new teaser trailer released today along with a tweet about the news, Square Enix promises that this next trailer will indeed be the world premiere of Just Cause 4 gameplay.

The fourth game in the Just Cause series brings back Rico Rodriguez, the main character who’s served as the protagonist for the rest of the games. He’s embarking on another mission with the signature wingsuit and grappling hook making another appearance, this time in an environment wrought with extreme weather conditions.

August 20, 2018

16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST / 11:00 EDT / 08:00 PDT#JustCause4 Gameplay World Premiere//t.co/iz92bRgmR1 pic.twitter.com/yPzROAO9bI — Just Cause 4 (@justcause) August 19, 2018

“Welcome to Solis, a huge South American world home of conflict, oppression and extreme weather conditions,” Square Enix said about the series. “Just Cause 4 sees rogue agent Rico Rodriguez land in Solis to hunt down the truth about his past, at any cost. Strap into your wingsuit, equip your fully customizable grappling hook, and get ready to bring the thunder!”

After the gameplay is revealed, Just Cause fans can expect to hear more about the game from the Gamescom events that’ll precede the gameplay premiere. Square Enix previously announced that the game would make an appearance during the Germany-based event as one of the titles that Square Enix is showcasing. An exclusive presentation will take place at Square Enix’s booth during Gamescom, so it’s likely that we’ll see even more gameplay soon after.

Square Enix has a collection of other games being brought to Gamescom next week as well, one of which is helping to kick off the whole event. During the opening ceremony on August 21, Square Enix will reveal the first trailer for Life is Strange 2. Following that reveal during the opening ceremony, the game will be playable for the first time at Square Enix’s booth.

The official world premiere of Just Cause 4 gameplay will take place on August 20.