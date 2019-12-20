Square Enix Nintendo Switch Games Are $20 Today Only

There’s a sale on Square Enix games for the Nintendo Switch happening at Best Buy today that can’t be missed. Until the end of the day today, December 20th (or while supplies last), you can get Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, and Collection of Mana for only $19.99 each.

You can shop the sale right here while it lasts. Note that Best Buy is offering free same or next day shipping on the titles depending on where you live, so you’ll definitely get them in time for Christmas. You can also opt for store pickup if necessary. Either way, you need to jump on this sale fast because we’ll probably see sell outs online and in stores before the day is through.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official descriptions for the games are as follows:

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster: Relive the adventure in this HD Remaster of Final Fantasy X and X-2 for Nintendo Switch. Featuring upgraded character models, improved environmental graphics and rearranged audio tracks, this title immerses players in the adventure like never before. Final Fantasy X and X-2 offer up to 100 hours of engaging story, challenging turn-based gameplay and a multitude of secrets to discover.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age: Survive war conditions in Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age for the Nintendo Switch. The Archadian Empire has left the kingdom of Dalmasca in ruins, and Princess Ashe and Vaan must team together to fight for their land’s freedom. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age has remastered graphics for lifelike adventures.

Collection of Mana: Maintain composure through tumultuous encounters and restore balance back to the world in Secret of Mana for Nintendo Switch. By befriending eight custodians of Mana’s power, Randi and his two partners are able to battle a treacherous empire. Live every moment with these three intriguing characters as they revive a strong magical power in Secret of Mana.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.