Square Enix Announces Jam-Packed PAX East Line-Up, Including Panels and More

PAX East is set to take place at the Boston Convention and Event Center in just a few days’ time, and it’ll be a great place to see all sorts of games in action. And one company that will have a fully stacked line-up at the event is Square Enix, as they’ve recently unveiled what’s scheduled for the four-day event.

The show, which kicks off on April 5 and runs through April 8, will feature a number of fun fan activities, as well as panels where you can learn more about your favorite games, including NieR: Automata.

Headlining the events is the debut of the North American Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Crystal Cup tournament, which will take place at the Westin Boston Waterfront’s Commonwealth Ballroom on April 6 and 7. Players can still register here for a chance to take part in the tournament, though those that need brushing up can learn more about the game at the company’s booth on the show floor.

For those that already know how to play the game, you can take on Sealed Format and Gunslinger Challenges for the chance to earn a promo card.

The following activities will also be available at the booth, along with hands-on with various games.

The Final Fantasy XIV Byakko Battle Challenge, where fans can challenge Byakko to win an “I Beat Byakko” t-shirt

A photo opportunity featuring backgrounds from Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia and NieR: Automata

Daily giveaways, including

Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia button pins

Final Fantasy XIV Online foam samurai swords

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition limited edition t-shirt

The publisher has also revealed special panels that will take place during the event, including one for NieR: Automata that you don’t want to miss. Full details are below:

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition: Making it Yours

Friday, April 6, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EDT) at Albatross Theater, Boston Convention Center

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition, released on March 6, 2018, features mod support for expanded playability. Join Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition Manager Shigefumi Tanaka and Global Brand Manager Raio Mitsuno as they offer a glimpse into new ways to further enjoy the game.

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Saturday, April 7, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (EDT) at Albatross Theater, Boston Convention Center

Join special guests Natsuko Ishikawa (Main Scenario Writer) and John Crow (English Localization Lead) from the Final Fantasy XIV Online team as they discuss the writing and story of Stormblood.

NieR: Automata

Saturday, April 7, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EDT) at Albatross Theater, Boston Convention Center

Reminisce on a 2017 fan favorite as panelists Yoko Taro (Director), Yosuke Saito (Producer) and Keiichi Okabe (Composer) celebrate the one-year anniversary of the critically-acclaimed NieR: Automata. Those who attend the panel will receive limited NieR: Automata branded pins.

So if you’re going to the show, make sure to stop by and join in the fun!