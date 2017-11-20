Square Enix Teases “Major” Game News, Including A Special Message For Nintendo Switch

Square Enix gave the tease of a lifetime when they just announced their plans for early 2018. While the company is known for keeping a tight lid on their bigger titles, CEO Yokuke Matsuda says that fans can expect big things months ahead of E3.

The company recently held their quarterly conference call open to investors, here are the highlights that were taken away from the call itself to get players excited:

Development efforts – April – June:

“Development efforts for major titles are underway at both our overseas and domestic studios. We will be making announcements about the release dates of those titles between the end of FY2018/3 and E3.

“The Pipeline”:

“I believe you will be able to tell how long our development lead times are based on the launch dates we will be announcing for our games going forward. I will say that we are facing less risk of having to engage in re-work thanks to

the precision with which we are approaching our designs in the initial phase of each development project. I believe that the development efforts for the new titles we will be launching starting in FY2019/3 are proceeding in line with our plans.”



The Nintendo Switch:

“Nintendo Switch is seeing rapid uptake, and we welcome the arrival of such a platform. We intend to be proactive in our development efforts given that it’s a platform that is well suited to the mid-sized titles at which we excel.

We base our development resource allocations on the unique attributes of each platform. In particular, Nintendo Switch makes it easier for us to leverage our back catalog of assets and expertise, so we want to be proactive in creating

new IP and rebooting past titles for that platform.”

With “major” titles on the line, the biggest one that many fans immediately think of is the illusive Kingdom Hearts III. Of course, there is always that highly coveted FFVII news as well. No word on what the exact titles are they are referencing, but it does look like Square Enix hopefuls have a lot to look forward to at the start of 2018!