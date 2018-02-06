SSGSS Vegeta Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer Has Arrived

We’re getting closer! Dragon Ball FighterZ drops later this month, but the hype train is far from over. Bandai Namco just dropped a new trailer for anime fans to enjoy, and this time we get to see Vegeta go full Super Saiyan God on us and it is nothing short of glorious. The lastest video, seen above, is packed full of gameplay goodness so fans of Vegeta can see him in action and how he’ll play in the upcoming fighter.

For those that pre-order the game before it’s live, SSGSS GOku and Vegeta will be unlockable earlier than anyone else, including two exclusive lobby avatars. The title itself is going to be a hit, especially fans of the classic anime style. Dragon Ball FighterZ stays true to the organic fanbase, and pairing up with Guilty Gear’s Arc Systems makes the fighting that much better.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interested in learning more about the title before it drops on Jan. 26 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC? Check out a blurb from my hands-on time with the title last year:

“While playing through the core game, the traditional colours for the UI were incredibly familiar to fans of the Dragon Ball scheme, whether it be the show or in other games past. The progression through stages felt incredible for me as the player with my love of the series. The dialogue, special attacks, alt forms, and more made my inner DB lover squeal.

An interesting dynamic to the overall gameplay that was enjoyable was the introduction of the 3 v 3 mode. The player can choose three Dragon Ball characters that they’d like to pair up for the ultimate versus experience. With three playable personas, it could have easily become chaotic but the interchangeability of the playable characters was incredibly fluid, creating a seamless transition that did not come off chunky or invasive. This made it easier to create the perfect team to play up each character’s strengths while targeting the enemy’s weaknesses.

Overall, Dragon Ball FighterZ seemed like a worthy fighting game added to the genre and really has a full anime feel to it. The popular anime has been revered as an iconic staple for decades and seeing it evolve into the future of the franchise while still maintaining what it means to be Dragon Ball is a great opportunity for fans to show their appreciation for these recognizable characters. The combos, boots to air ability, and the swap-able mechanics are all great tools used in-game to keep gameplay from becoming stale.”