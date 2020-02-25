St. Vincent Has Spent Nearly 300 Hours on Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is easily one of this console generation’s biggest games. Released just under three years ago, the title launched alongside the Nintendo Switch, and helped the company redefine expectations for handheld video game systems. Thanks to the game’s portable nature, players have been able to spend quite a bit of time in that game’s version of Hyrule, and those players include indie musician, actress, and writer Anne “St. Vincent” Clark. In a recent interview with Variety, Clark discussed why the Nintendo Switch appears in her new film The Nowhere Inn, and how she became an avid fan of Breath of the Wild during filming.

According to Clark, the scene called for her character to play a video game console. One of the producers happened to have the Switch on hand, alongside Breath of the Wild. Clark told Variety that, while Zelda was her “favorite game growing up,” she “hadn’t really gamed since then.” Despite this, while filming, she found herself actually playing the game, a fact corroborated by the film’s director, Bill Benz. Since then, Clark has become a big fan of Breath of the Wild.

“Now I’m obsessed with that game in particular,” said Clark. “I’ve probably put 300 hours into it.”

It’s always interesting to hear about celebrity gamers. As a Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and now a writer/actress, it would have been hard to imagine how someone like St. Vincent could find any time to game, prior to the release of the Nintendo Switch. However, the handheld hybrid has given lots of gamers more opportunities to enjoy their favorite games on-the-go. With that simple hook, it’s easy to see how the system continues to build itself a global audience.

The Nowhere Inn is a mockumentary about the music of Annie Clark. When the behind-the-scenes material is deemed too boring by the documentary’s faux-producers, Clark transforms into her St. Vincent persona, and begins staging false meltdowns and creating exaggerated drama. The film is a send-up of celebrity culture, with the goal of showing audiences how tame things actually can be for musicians such as Clark. The Nowhere Inn premiered at Sundance last month.

Are you a fan of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? Do you plan on seeing The Nowhere Inn?