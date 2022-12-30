Stalker 2 Gets New Trailer and 2023 Release Date Confirmation

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl was originally set to release this month, but the game was officially delayed back in June. The sequel is being created by Ukraine-based developer GSC Game World, and the war in the country forced a delay. The game's development stopped entirely for some time, but has since resumed. GSC Game World has confirmed that Stalker 2 is still set to release in 2023, and has released an all-new trailer to build hype for the game.

The new trailer can be found embedded below.

In a press release, GSC reiterated that Stalker 2 will be releasing day one on Xbox Game Pass, and pre-orders for the game are now available on both Steam and GOG. The developer also took the opportunity to dedicate the trailer to fallen members of Ukraine's military, and thanked fans for their support over the last few months.

"We dedicate this trailer to our fallen heroes: the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect Ukraine. We also want to take a moment to express gratitude for all the support we have been receiving from our players and partners during the past months," the press release reads. "Even the basic words can do miracles when the situation is dire. Thank you so much for being with us during these uneasy times."

It's been more than a decade since the release of Stalker: Call of Pripyat, and fans have been quite excited to see if Heart of Chornobyl can live-up to expectations. Unfortunately, today's announcements did not narrow down the game's release window, but with 2023 nearly here, fans should expect to see a lot more information about the game over the next few months.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is set to release on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Readers interested in learning more about the game can check out all of our previous coverage right here.

